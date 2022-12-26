Wiz Khalifa Joins Neek Bucks For Upcoming 'Shot Caller' Video

Play video content TMZ.com

Wiz Khalifa is the coolest guy on the court ... just ask Harlem rapper Neek Bucks, who recently nabbed the Taylor Gang leader for his upcoming music video!!!

The two rappers recently draped up in "ballers" jerseys for a basketball-themed visual ... which looks to be a bench-clearing celebration!!!

We're told the single is called "Shot Caller" and will appear on Neeks' upcoming debut album "Blessed To The Max" ... which is executive produced by Neeks' mentor, Hitmaka -- who's also in the clip.

Wiz appeared to be calling a couple of shots of his own as he took a smoke break while combing through the footage ... and clearly nailed his celebration scenes while totally hitting it off with the cheerleaders!!!

Neek has emerged as one of rap's more impressive rookies as of late ... earning the respect of OG's like 2 Chainz and Wiz while still connecting with peers like Lil Tjay and G Herbo for collabs all the same.