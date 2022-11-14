Charlamagne Tha God and Wife Buy 6 Krystal Franchises

Charlamagne Tha God and his wife Jessica have a new spark in their relationship after several years of marriage -- they're now fast food restaurateurs, owners of 6 Krystal franchises!!!

The McKelveys announced Monday they’re slated to open the new locations in the greater Charleston area beginning in early 2023 … with the first one being smack dab in Charlamagne’s hometown of Moncks Corner, SC.

Charlamagne tells TMZ Hip Hop another famous Krystal owner ... 2 Chainz advised them on strategy, and they’re extremely stoked about bringing jobs and opportunities to their home state. Chainz is also the popular Southeast fast food chain's creative director.

Charlamagne and Jessica (more so Jessica) will also personally design the interior of their Krystal franchises, and we’re told they're leaning toward a decor they call "South Carolina-centric."

2 Chainz originally signed on as a brand ambassador early in the year, and later used an Atlanta location to shoot a music vid collab with Neek Bucks ... co-starring Ray J and Hitmaka as burger-flippers.