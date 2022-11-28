Wiz Khalifa Told Ty Dolla $ign to Get a Helmet After Skateboard Scare

Play video content TMZ.com

Ty Dolla $ign's hospital scare over the weekend left fans on edge ... but his Taylor Gang OG Wiz Khalifa assures us he can avoid future skateboard snafus with a little protection going forward.

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Wiz Monday following Ty$'s painful posts ... where the star R&B crooner says he blacked out a bit after wiping out on his board.

Wiz tells us Ty$ is no quitter, but did instruct him to wear a helmet the next time he hops on the board again.

The good news is that the photo looked worse than it really was -- Ty$ checked out of the hospital shortly after his post, and quickly rejoined the party life with Wiz!!!

Play video content Instagram / @wizkhalifa