Wiz Khalifa Told Ty Dolla $ign to Get a Helmet After Skateboard Scare

11/28/2022 4:52 PM PT
SAFETY FIRST
TMZ.com

Ty Dolla $ign's hospital scare over the weekend left fans on edge ... but his Taylor Gang OG Wiz Khalifa assures us he can avoid future skateboard snafus with a little protection going forward.

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Wiz Monday following Ty$'s painful posts ... where the star R&B crooner says he blacked out a bit after wiping out on his board.

Wiz tells us Ty$ is no quitter, but did instruct him to wear a helmet the next time he hops on the board again.

The good news is that the photo looked worse than it really was -- Ty$ checked out of the hospital shortly after his post, and quickly rejoined the party life with Wiz!!!

VIBIN' WITH TY
Instagram / @wizkhalifa

Wiz tells us he's not slowing his own skateboard grind down anytime soon, and he's also preparing for big 'Multiverse' moves in the forms of new music and a movie next year.

