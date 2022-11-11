Wiz Khalifa & Sonny Digital Call for End of Passing Blunts

Multi-platinum producer Sonny Digital thinks passing weed during recording sessions is a thing of the past -- a sentiment apparently shared by some of his hip hop peers, including Mr. 420 himself, Wiz Khalifa!!!

Sonny was a recent guest for On The Radar’s podcast when he went on a mini-rant about refusing to pass the J going forward.

In the post's caption, Sonny noted how the premium prices of his weed also influenced his shift on the topic.

Iconic films like Ice Cube’s “Friday” have deeply rooted that sharing is caring when it comes to cannabis but Sonny says it’s a new day, and he’s not swapping spit with anyone!!!

The post struck a nerve with many of his fellow artists, who are choosing to relate rather than hate.

Artists like Gashi and Vory couldn’t contain their laughter ... while Da Honorable C.N.O.T.E. revealed his fear of catching mouth sores.

Wiz -- one of rap’s undisputed chieftains -- maintained he hadn’t passed weed in years and advised anyone who wanted to smoke with him to bring their own stash.

Sonny did eventually swat off another commenter accusing him of being stingy ... but hey, safety first.