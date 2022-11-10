YouTuber Eats Bat On Camera, Faces 5 Years in Jail

Play video content ViralPress

Cops in Thailand have a new definition for bats**t crazy after busting a young woman for devouring an entire bat ... and she could be facing some serious jail time for the clickbatting stunt.

The woman, Phonchanok Srisunaklua, uploaded the nasty clip Monday, showing her eating a bowl filled with broth, tomatoes and multiple dead bats! She's speaking Thai in the clip, but reportedly describes the meal as "delicious."

We don't know what's proper etiquette for this kinda dish, but Srisunaklua ripped the wings off before chowing down on the remaining animal.

Needless to say, her comment section was filled with shocked and disgusted viewers, at least one of whom was triggered, remembering the alleged origins of the novel coronavirus ... writing, "If you're going to die, die alone. No one will blame you. But you'll be damned if you start a pandemic."

The clip's been scrubbed off Srisunaklua's page, but authorities in Thailand reportedly arrested her for possession of protected wildlife carcasses, and for violating the Computer-Related Crimes Act of 2007 by uploading the clip. If convicted, she faces up to 5 years behind bars.

After the stomach-churning clip was taken down, she uploaded an apology video.

Dr. Patarapol Maneeorn, a wildlife vet in Thailand, expressed serious concern over the many health risks involved ... most notably the fact that bats carry tons of pathogens, adding, "There is no proof that the hot water temperature will actually kill the germs."