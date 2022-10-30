Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Montana Hunter Who Killed and Skinned Husky Facing Criminal Charges

Amber Rose Barnes Hunter Who Killed & Skinned Husky Charged with Crime

10/30/2022 5:51 AM PT

The Montana hunter who shot a Siberian Husky and then skinned it has now been charged with a crime.

As we reported, Amber Rose Barnes says she mistook the 6-month-old dog for a wolf during a hunting trip back in September.

Montana Woman Kills Husky
Launch Gallery
See The Graphic Photos Launch Gallery

She's been charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty, this according to the Flathead County Sheriff.

The 36-year-old hunter may have sealed her fate by bragging about her kill on social media ... "So this morning I set out for a solo predator hunt for a fall black bear however I got the opportunity to take another predator wolf pup 2022 was a great feeling to text my man and say I just smoked a wolf pup #firstworld #onelesspredatorMT."

Getty

The Husky was one of a dozen or so dogs that were abandoned in the Flathead National Forest, and that's where Barnes encountered the dog.

Barnes claimed she shot the dog in self-defense, saying the dog was acting wild and aggressive ... this after a wave of online outrage.

She said ... "This animal was growling howling and coming at me like it was going to eat me. Yes, I made a mistake because I did think it was a hybrid wolf pup but I was not aware of a [sic] 19 dogs being dropped 11 miles into the wilderness either way yes I would still have shot it because it was aggressive and coming directly for me!"

She'll appear in court later this month to face charges.

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later