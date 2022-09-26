Montana Woman Kills & Skins Husky Thinking It's a Wolf, Public Outraged

A Montana woman is in hot water after she proudly displayed the carcass of a dog she killed, and then skinned ... thinking it was a baby wolf, and the public is irate.

Her name is Amber Rose (no relation to the famous one) and she announced her kill recently on Facebook, posting a series of very graphic photos where she showed off the dead pooch -- before and after it was reduced to a fur rug in the bed of her pickup truck.

She wrote, "So this morning I set out for a solo predator hunt for a fall black bear however I got the opportunity to take another predator wolf pup 2022 was a great feeling to text my man and say I just smoked a wolf pup. #firstwolf #onelesspredatorMT."

The horrifying kill went down somewhere in Montana's Flathead County, and the local Sheriff's Office, Animal Control and Fish and Game agencies all tell us they're aware of it ... and have launched investigations that are ongoing.

There's no word yet on what, if any, legal/criminal repercussions Rose might face ... but it's clear folks in the area are already up in arms and want her to pay. Several Facebook users say they've filed complaints demanding she be held accountable. The general consensus is how could she not know this was someone's Siberian husky, and NOT a wolf???

Rose is defending herself amid all the backlash ... insisting she was in the right here.

Rose took to FB to tell everyone she did, in fact, have a wolf tag -- licensing her to hunt the animal -- while also explaining ... yes, she made a mistake. Despite that admission, she says she'd do it all over again, because she claims the husky was acting wild, aggressive and charging her. From her POV, she had every right to protect herself -- wolf or not -- so she didn't break any laws.

Still, many who are doing comparisons between huskies and wolves note the latter tend to be much larger, and have a different look than your average husky.