Jake And Logan Paul Eat Raw Cow Testicles, 'Can I Get A Spit Bucket?'

Jake and Logan Paul got a mouthful of cow balls.

That's it. That's the story.

Okay, fine -- here's some context: Logan and his "Impaulsive" cohosts welcomed the viral "Liver King" influencer on this week's podcast episode ... and naturally, their guest brought along a spread of cow liver, testicle, pancreas, kidney and heart.

For those who haven't heard of the 'LK,' he's a self-proclaimed "CEO of the ancestral lifestyle" ... and has gained a mass following showing off his raw organ meat diet.

But, the tray of treats the "Liver King" brought along wasn't just for show -- he had the whole group test out the product ... which didn't start so great for Logan.

"Bro ..." Logan said as he took a bite out of a cow testicle before gagging and spitting it out.

Logan's dad -- who clearly has a stronger stomach -- called his son out ... saying, "You are a f***ing bitch, give me that nut" ... and yeah, he devoured it.

"Can I get a spit bucket??" Logan pleaded with a disgusted look on his face.

Jake -- who was watching the whole thing unfold -- was clearly disappointed in his bro's performance ... adding, "I eat this s*** every day. Y'all are being so wack. I eat raw liver every day and bone marrow."

The "Problem Child" admitted he hadn't tried the testicles ... but had no issue trying it out for the first time.

"It's like sashimi."

Logan redeemed himself with some bone marrow and liver ... downing both with only slight difficulty.

Who knows -- maybe it's the secret to crushing it in the boxing ring??