Ty Dolla $ign All for Ye's Music Streaming, Charts Pairing Hip Hop and R&B

There's No Need to Ban Ye's Music!!!

Kanye West's downward spiral isn't impacting his music on streaming platforms -- not yet, anyway, and Ty Dolla $ign's supremely confident their "Ego Death" will be just fine.

We bumped into Ty$ at Dash Radio in Hollywood, where he was all about showing off his freshly manicured nails -- but we got him to weigh in on the future of Ye's music and the Billboard charts.

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek recently condemned Kanye's antisemitic tirades, but said his music would remain on the platform ... and Ty$ agrees that's the right move.

As for the growing contention about hip hop and R&B being lumped together on Billboard ... he's cool with that too!!!

Ty$ says he's happy to see his music on any chart that'll have him. His sentiments are reminiscent of Brian McKnight's take ... which is that music shouldn't be confined to any genre.

Brian doesn't think any modernized version of singing qualifies as classic R&B, but Ty$ point is even simpler -- call it whatever you want, "Just make good music!!!"