Ice Spice's Security Stops Rolling Loud Stage Crasher During Wild Set

Ice Spice had fans in a frenzy during her Rolling Loud California set Sunday ... one of 'em even attempted to rush the stage, until Ice's bodyguards treated the guy like a true munch!!!

The Bronx-bred rapper riled up the Inglewood crowd as she walked out to her recent theme song, “Princess Diana" ... when the guy attempted to profess his love to Ice in person, only to be met with the stiff hand of security.

Fans were chanting loudly for Ice when she hit the stage and even got creative with their signs, competing for a chance to be the 23-year-old's part-time snack.

Air-tight protection has been a huge part of the rap conversation as of late, especially for female artists, in light of GloRilla's security guard getting arrested for an illegal gun charge ... but Ice had wiggle room to perform and twerk for the fans.

She also performed her hits “Munch (Feelin’ U),” “In Ha Mood" and her reigning smash collabo with PinkPantheres “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2.” ... which is currently No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was recently immortalized on TikTok alongside Kim Kardashian and North West!!!

North recently went viral by drawing a portrait of Ice and scoring the video with "Boy's a Liar" ... and the breakout rapper returned the favor in person right ahead of her RL set.