GloRilla's Driver Arrested For Gun Possession Outside NYC Show

GloRilla had a successful tour stop at NYC's Irving Plaza Wednesday night ... but we're told outside the venue NYPD was busy arresting the "F.N.F." rapper's driver for gun possession.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Hip Hop ... NYPD officers say they observed a man named Cameron Blackmon set off a metal detector inside the venue.

After investigating the scene, they found Blackmon sitting in the driver's seat of a Suburban ... as well as two semi-automatic pistols.

We're told officers arrested Blackmon for criminal possession of a firearm, ammo and a switchblade ... and also gave him a parking ticket for posting up in the neutral zone in front of Irving Plaza!!! 😫

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Inside the venue, it was a very different scene ... GloRilla was taking shots with her newfound friend, Lola Brooke (whom she later brought out), and capping things off with a surprise Cardi B cameo as they performed their hit song, "Tomorrow 2"!!!

Glo's 'Anyways, Life's Great' tour has been full of enough stuff to fill an artist's memoir. The buzzing star has had a drink and jacket thrown at her and is now dealing with this.