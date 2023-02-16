GloRilla Cusses Out Fan Who Throws Jacket In Her Face

Fans have really been testing GloRilla's gangsta during her tour ... with the latest incident involving the red-hot rookie becoming a coatface killah while performing on stage.

Video of Big Glo's Valentine's Day performance at Cervantes’ Other Side in Denver hit the web on Thursday with Glo set to perform her new song "Internet Trolls."

Funny enough, there was a real troll in the crowd, who had the nerve to toss their jacket on stage, hitting Glo upside her head in the process.

After a quick scan of the audience, Glo ID'ed a woman with red braids to be the culprit ... and proceeded to cuss her out for the stunt. Glo also told the crowd the flying coat killed her stage-diving mood -- and was met with dejected moans and groans.

The show wasn't a total wash though ... Glo shared more footage of the Denver show with fans getting crazy — without throwing objects at the stage but the budding Memphis rapper has been experiencing the wild side of her newfound celebrity as of late.

#Glorilla attacked by fans in Oakland for not performing when sources say she was only there to host. This is the original video by @BayAreaalert_ #BlackTwitter pic.twitter.com/RAZEtMH1u1 — Tainted Culture (@TaintedCulture) February 10, 2023 @TaintedCulture

During her afterparty in Oakland last week, fans grew angry she hung out at the club without performing and tossed drinks in her direction as she headed towards the exit.