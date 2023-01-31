GloRilla Performs 'Nut Quick' After Teasing Polow Da Don Lap Dance

Play video content

GloRilla keeps grinding out gigs on the road, and recently found herself face-to-face onstage with platinum producer Polow Da Don ... but she held back on giving him the full Glo experience.

TMZ Hip Hop got this vid of Glo pump faking as if she was gonna throw her “FNF” clappas on Polow -- she threw out all sorts of sensual questions, only to flip the script and bust into a performance of her viral hit, “Nut Quick.”

The switcheroo went down at Polow's stomping grounds inside Atlanta’s Center Stage Theater ... and, as you can see, he was a good sport about Glo's stunt.

The next few weeks will be busy for the Memphis rapper, who just earned her first Grammy nomination ... and, on Monday, graced the cover of "The Cut."

We're hearing Glo will be hosting parties in the Phoenix area for Super Bowl LVII, and this coming weekend, she'll be in L.A. for the Grammys ... where she's up for Best Rap Performance.

