GloRilla Warns Women Not to Fall for Guys in the Club
11/28/2022 9:21 AM PT
GloRilla is pushing her 'F.N.F' banner year to the limit … with very explicit instructions for her female fan base: steer clear of falling in love inside the club!!! Sorry, Usher.
The Memphis rapper woozily posted a vid early Monday morning with a scathing PSA for women who fall for a thirst trap in the glitzy atmosphere of nightclubs … and shamed them for not having some training!!!
Big Glo warned the ladies the end result of "club love" will be them getting mistreated, and she urged them to "stay woke" in these turbulent times.
GloRilla has been getting a crash course in industry politics this year … she’s nominated for the Best New Artist Grammy, and she just dropped her debut EP on Yo Gotti’s label.
The last time we spoke to Glo, she was soaking in all the props she's getting from her veteran peers, like Cardi B and Nas ... but wasn't letting the newfound rush go to her head.