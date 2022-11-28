GloRilla Warns Women Not to Fall for Guys in the Club

Play video content @glorillapimp

GloRilla is pushing her 'F.N.F' banner year to the limit … with very explicit instructions for her female fan base: steer clear of falling in love inside the club!!! Sorry, Usher.

The Memphis rapper woozily posted a vid early Monday morning with a scathing PSA for women who fall for a thirst trap in the glitzy atmosphere of nightclubs … and shamed them for not having some training!!!

Big Glo warned the ladies the end result of "club love" will be them getting mistreated, and she urged them to "stay woke" in these turbulent times.

GloRilla has been getting a crash course in industry politics this year … she’s nominated for the Best New Artist Grammy, and she just dropped her debut EP on Yo Gotti’s label.

