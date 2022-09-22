GloRilla Donates $25K To Former High School In Memphis

Play video content TMZ.com

'F.N.F.' rapper GloRilla is maximizing her rookie season with acts of kindness -- just ask her alma mater, who were just surprised with a $25,000 check!!!

Glo was back home in Memphis Thursday at Martin Luther King Prep High School where she donated the funds to the school's fine arts programs in hopes of fostering more talented acts down the line.

MLK Prep principal Chiquita Perry accepted the check in front of students and faculty members, and Glo called being in the position to give back a blessing, just like her recent single.

As we reported, Glo's charitable check comes on the heels of Cardi B also visiting her former school stomping grounds, where she presented her high school with a whooping $100k check earlier this month.

As fate would have it, the two rap stars are combing forces for Glo's upcoming single "Tomorrow 2" ... which drops on Friday.

Glo is a leading favorite for hip hop's 2022 rookie of the year. Her breakout hit "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" dropped in April and peaked at No. 49 on the Billboard Hot 100 ... which earned her a cash-filled contract with Yo Gotti that boasted a $500K stipend.

The last time we spoke to Glo, she said she was already looking to invest her signing bonus and wasn't splurging just for the sake of the 'Gram.