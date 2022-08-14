'F.N.F.' Rapper GloRilla Appreciates Cardi B & Travis Scott's Support

Play video content TMZ.com

Travis Scott, Cardi B and countless others have already hyped up GloRilla's breakout hit, solidifying her entry into the game ... and pumping her wayyy up.

We caught up with Glo in Hollywood earlier this week to talk about the massive success of her single "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" which has been positioned on the Billboard Hot 100 all summer and also dubbed the song of the summer by Cardi B.

Glo praised Cardi for the "realness" of her advice once she struck it big ... especially since she went out of her way to talk about a smaller artist.

Cardi B calls Glorilla’s “FNF” the current Song Of The Summer. pic.twitter.com/BWPAlwnPFz — Bardi Crave  (@bardiicrave) July 1, 2022 @bardiicrave

The Memphis rap starlet has been a frontrunner for rap's rookie of the year, signing to Yo Gotti's CMG label and going equally viral for the $500K advance he blessed her with.

Glo tells us she not only hasn't spent a dime of the advance but also plans to use it as a deeper investment. She says she's also down to recruit Cardi, Travis (or both) for any potential 'F.N.F.' remix ... but isn't forcing anything.

Next month, she's performing at Jay-Z's Made In America Festival and her debut album is in the making.