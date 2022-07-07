Yo Gotti Rolls Out CMG Album Compilation with 'Steppas' Video

Yo Gotti's CMG The Label is looking to chew up even more hip hop real estate with the announcement of its first compilation album dropping July 15.

On Thursday, Gotti put his best spitters on the frontline via the "Steppas" video, which features Moneybagg Yo, Blac Youngsta, EST Gee and Mozzy. 42 Dugg's also on the track, but only on audio, as he's currently incarcerated on parole violation charges.

The Benmarc-directed clip has prison shoutouts to both 42 and Pooh Shiesty and has the rappers looking like some regular G.I. Joes.

TMZ Hip Hop can confirm all members of CMG will make the final album cut, which includes Drake collaborator BlocBoy JB, R&B starlet Lehla Samia and newest signee 'F.N.F.' rapper GloRilla … who signed earlier this week and thanked her haters for her new icy chain and $500,000 signing bonus.

