Yo Gotti Says 50 Cent Advised Him to Drop Cocaine From His Rap Handles

Yo Gotti arguably has the strongest roster in hip hop ... an argument just made by Billboard Magazine, which placed him on the cover with his lineup of high-profile Collective Music Group artists.

But, once upon a time, the label was named Cocaine Muzik Group -- a name Gotti says 50 Cent advised him to drop years ago because the name wasn't built for commercial success.

Gotti told BB that Fiddy said, "Yo, you’re winning, but you can’t be Cocaine Muzik Group -- that’s too harsh. They’re going to be scared of that.” The Memphis rap legend had actually risen to prominence with his Cocaine Muzik mixtape series, and his last coke-tilted LP dropped in 2015.

Today the label is big business as Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, EST Gee, Blac Youngsta, Mozzy and their new artist Lehla Samia -- the new Lambo owner -- are gracing the latest Billboard cover, and talking about their super lucrative Interscope deal.

Interestingly, Gotti's laughing off the rumored $10 million deal as chump change ... 'cause he's got it like that.

Not pictured was CMG rising star 42 Dugg, who not only missed the flight for the photo shoot, but was recently arrested on delinquent warrant charges and is now facing serious prison time.

