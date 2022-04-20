Yo Gotti 'Grateful' Feds Find Mississippi Prison Conditions Unconstitutional

The infamous state prison Jay-Z, Yo Gotti and several others blasted for inhumane treatment of inmates has now been labeled unconstitutional by the federal government.

The Department of Justice came down hard on Mississippi's Parchman State Prison Wednesday in a 59-page report that calls out inadequate mental health treatment, failure to roll out sufficient suicide prevention measures ... or protect inmates from prison violence.

Play video content

Jay's Team Roc lawyers filed multiple lawsuits on behalf of the prisoners after horrifying videos showing the conditions inside Parchman were posted online. Gotti, who grew up not far from the prison, was particularly outraged ... and the DOJ agrees the prison needs a major overhaul.

The report says Parchman's conditions "violate the Eighth and Fourteenth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution" -- basically, barring state prisons from doling out cruel and unusual punishment.

Gotti tells TMZ, "I'm grateful for the U.S. Department of Justice's thorough report to hold the Mississippi Department of Corrections accountable for the cruel and inhumane treatment of the incarcerated population."