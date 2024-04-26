Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Doja Cat Curses Out Parents: 'Leave Your Kids at Home MF'

Doja Cat My Music Is Rated R ... Keep Your Kids Away From My Shows!!!

Doja Cat Main_
Getty/Instagram Composite

Doja Cat is fuming about parents who have the nerve to bring kids to her concerts, and then complain about what they see -- after all, she has a hit entitled "Wet Vagina" for cryin' out loud!!!

_Doja Cat Tweets_X

On Friday, Doja used equally colorful language while lashing out at adults who, apparently, can't find able-bodied babysitters.

It's unclear what exactly set her off, but her recent Coachella performances back up her rant.

GETTIN' DOWN & DIRTY

Doja bumped and grinded across a muddy stage wearing nothing but lingerie, and made no apologies for p-popping in full view of cameras and her front-row fans.

Doja Cat Performs at Coachella with 21 Savage and A$AP Rocky
Launch Gallery
Doja Dazzles At Coachella Launch Gallery
Getty

Of course, all this fuss could also be a shock marketing ploy for her "Scarlet" tour, which is set to hit Europe this summer, but her anger sounds legit.

No doubt, you're gonna get people's attention, Doja, when ya start referring to their kids as "mistakes" and all. 😳

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later