Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Doja Cat Dazzles Audience At Coachella With Multiple Wardrobe Changes

Doja Cat Displays Carousel Of Sexy Outfits ... During Coachella Concert

Doja Cat Performs at Coachella with 21 Savage and A$AP Rocky
Launch Gallery
DOJA AT COACHELLA Launch Gallery
Getty

Doja Cat turned into a chameleon at Coachella Sunday night, wearing a hodgepodge of different outfits that dazzled the crowd during her wild performance.

The rapper hit the stage at the 23rd annual festival in Indio, California to close out weekend 1 – while singing many of her popular tunes and constantly changing her racy wardrobe.

doja cat
Getty

Check out these photos of Doja's various clothing choices throughout her set. First, she decked herself out in a baggie white coverall with a flowing blond wig.

doja cat
Getty

At various times, she then put on tassels of long blond hair extensions covering most of her body, a fur bikini and boots, a yellow leotard with white tights and, finally, a white corset with matching briefs.

doja cat performs
Getty

After each clothing swap, Doja pranced around the stage, gyrating and striking sexy poses, simulating intercourse with her dancers and even rolling in mud at one point.

doja cat
Getty

21 Savage and A$AP Rocky also made cameo appearances onstage with Doja, helping her crank out a couple of tracks.

Meanwhile, Doja's set list was pretty kick-ass... it included such hits as "Acknowledge Me," "Shutcho," "Tia Tamera," "F*** the Girls," "OKLOSER" and "Wet Vagina."

Getty

What a way to end weekend 1! And, as an added bonus, Doja will be back next week for weekend 2 of Coachella!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later