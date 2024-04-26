Karrueche Tran Reacts to Chris Brown, Quavo Feud Over Her

Play video content BACKGRID

Chris Brown and Quavo are currently tangled in a gnarly rap beef -- and it's all about Karrueche Tran ... who just addressed how she feels about it all on camera.

The actress spoke to a pap at LAX Thursday -- who asked her how she felt about the fact her two exes have been trading bars back and forth over the fact they each dated her at separate times ... and you can tell she wants to stay out of the drama.

At first, she claims not to have heard either Chris or Quavo's diss tracks yet -- but eventually caved and admitted she actually has when faced with a listening session on the spot.

As far as the actual beef goes, Karrueche says it is what it is ... and she has no dog in the fight at this point. In other words, she feels no type of way about it, as it's not her problem.

As you may know -- she and Chris dated from 2011-2015 ... nearly a decade ago while she and Quavo have been spotted occasionally over the past few years, without ever confirming a relationship.

Chris is the aggressor of this beef ... his "Weakest Link" track aimed at Quavo scoffs at their casual hanging and even insinuated he got Saweetie to cheat on him ... "You f***** my ex-ho, that's cool, I don't give no f***, lil' n**** (Still a bitch)/Cause I f***** your ex when you were still with her, bitch!!!"

Quavo accepted Chris' decision to crash out on his "OHB" response, "Lil boy wanna die bout some coochie?/You still f***** up 'bout Karrueche?" and although he didn't get the same fanfare as Chris, the issue doesn't seem to be resolved.