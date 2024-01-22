Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Chris Brown's Quavo Feud Alive and Well After Paris Fashion Show Run-in

Chris Brown Quavo Feud Still Alive ... I Didn't Choose Paris Seating!!!

1/22/2024 2:37 PM PT
TMZ/Getty

Chris Brown and Quavo have been at odds for years over their mutual connection to Karrueche Tran ... which is why Chris is so pissed about an awkward moment at Paris Fashion Week.

Here's the deal ... CB and Quavo were plopped right next to one another Sunday at the Rhude Menswear Fall/Winter '24 showcase -- and yes, they were definitely uncomfortable with the situation, evidenced by their body language.

UNLIKELY PAIR

The clip of them sitting there and squirming went viral, but then Chris chimed in as everyone cracked jokes about it -- he commented, "Can't pick who u sit by. F*** all that growth s***."

chris brown comment_instagram

He added, "N**** not finna fumble my bag for little n*****." In other words, he wasn't gonna make a big stink, or start a fight, over getting placed -- seemingly by coincidence -- next to Quavo.

As he notes, there are bigger issues to worry about -- y'know, like getting paid!

chris brown quavo karrueche
Getty

In case you're unfamiliar, Quavo dated Karrueche in 2017 -- not long after CB broke things off with her, following a tumultuous relationship -- and Chris certainly didn't like it back then.

JUNE 2017
ABOUT TO FIGHT?
TMZ.com

In fact, we'd been told at the time that he was fuming over this ... and felt like the Migos rapper had outright betrayed him. They've traded jabs back and forth since then -- almost coming to blows after the 2017 BET Awards.

Karrueche Tran's Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Karrueche's Hot Shots Launch Gallery
Instagram

Anyway, Chris is making a couple things clear -- yes, he still doesn't like Quavo, but also ... he's a grown-up who's able to control his emotions.

TMZ INVESTIGATES
TMZ Studios

Quavo's been quiet about their Paris run-in.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later