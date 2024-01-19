Chris Brown, Quavo, Gunna and IDK Stunt in Paris For Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week is currently going full steam ahead ... and several of hip hop's flyest are illuminating the City of Light with their flashiest drip!!!

Chris Brown, Quavo, Rich The Kid, Pharrell, Pusha T, and IDK were among the artists hobnobbing at various events and runways for brands such as Amiri, Kenzo, Christian Dior and Louis Vuitton ... style sold separately, of course.

Breezy actually didn't need a catwalk to pull off a modeling look ... he looked snackable in the streets.

Pharrell has been earning rave reviews for his role as LV's men's creative director and gaining celebrity support all across the board ... Venus Williams, Lil Yachty, Bradley Cooper all supported him at his latest show.

