Pharrell Williams Unveils Western Cowboy-Themed Louis Vuitton Collection

Pharrell Williams was ridin' high as he transported Parisians to America's West with his cowboy-themed Louis Vuitton show Tuesday.

LV's new men's creative director unveiled his rootin' tootin' A/W 2024 collection at PFW ... and a whole lotta men in cowboy hats and wide-brimmed hats stampeded down the runway.

As you can see from the pics ... Pharrell's fashion frontier included some padded, fringed coats with the LV logo ... talk about bringing some glam to the rugged West!

Silky shirts and staple bootcut denims also made their way to Pharrell's hoedown for fashion ... and he even put some models to work ... wheeling some LV suitcases down the runaway of course!

This is Pharrell's third show for LV ... a position previously held by the late Virgil Abloh -- and he's not let anyone down ... with Hollywood A-list flocking to his shows to catch the newest trends on the horizon.