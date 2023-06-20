Pharrell Williams' Louis Vuitton Fashion Show Brings Out Celebs in Paris

Play video content

Pharrell Williams is getting tons of love from Hollywood -- even across the pond -- as the new men's creative director for Louis Vuitton ... his debut show was packed with some huge stars, from A to Z.

Pharrell also got support from the sports world ... with LeBron James and wife Savannah coming through as well as Lewis Hamilton.

Jay-Z and Beyonce were in the house too as they continue their vacation in France ... and they were jamming out to a new song that played from Clipse.

Jay Z attended the show with Beyonce before hitting the stage himself for a performance.

After the show, Pharrell and HOV performed for the crowd.

Pharrell, of course, is the long-time producer for Clipse ... and Pusha T and No Malice walked the runway for their buddy.

Pharrell even brought a choir from his hometown all the way to Paris ... and it looks like a great time was had by all.