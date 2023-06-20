Pharrell Williams' Louis Vuitton Fashion Show Brings Out Celebs in Paris
6/20/2023 4:32 PM PT
Pharrell Williams is getting tons of love from Hollywood -- even across the pond -- as the new men's creative director for Louis Vuitton ... his debut show was packed with some huge stars, from A to Z.
Ya gotta see who all showed up for Pharrell's Tuesday night show at the famed Pont Neuf in Paris ... we're talking Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, Kim Kardashian, Naomi Campbell, Megan Thee Stallion and more.
The show was for LV's Men's Spring-Summer 2024 Collection exposé and it also drew the likes of Anitta, Zendaya, Maluma, Offset, Coi Leray, Tyler, the Creator and Willow and Jaden Smith.
Pharrell also got support from the sports world ... with LeBron James and wife Savannah coming through as well as Lewis Hamilton.
Jay-Z and Beyonce were in the house too as they continue their vacation in France ... and they were jamming out to a new song that played from Clipse.
Leave it to @pharrell, @louisvuitton's menswear artistic director, to give showgoers top-tier fashion—and a show. Tonight in Paris, Jay Z attended the show with @beyonce before hitting the stage himself for a performance.
After the show, Pharrell and HOV performed for the crowd.
Pharrell, of course, is the long-time producer for Clipse ... and Pusha T and No Malice walked the runway for their buddy.
Pharrell even brought a choir from his hometown all the way to Paris ... and it looks like a great time was had by all.
It's a new era at LV, for sure.