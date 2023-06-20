Jay-Z and Beyoncé Pop Up for Lunch in the French Riviera During Renaissance Tour

Play video content TMZ.com

Jay-Z and Beyoncé were coolin' out in Cannes at a beachside restaurant ... a nice little lunch date while Bey tours Europe on her "Renaissance" Tour.

TMZ obtained video of Jay and Bey trying to stay under the radar while strolling along a pebble-strewn path as they headed toward a ship on the French Riviera Monday afternoon.

As you can see, Jay seems totally chill in his T-shirt, shorts and sunglasses. Bey, also in summer gear, appears to be in tourist mode with a camera slung over her shoulder. The two are surrounded by security telling fans to keep their distance.

We're told Jay and Bey had earlier arrived by boat to have lunch at La Guérite -- which is known for its seafood, salad and pasta dishes and boasts amazing views of the Mediterranean Sea from its island terrace.