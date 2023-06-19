Jay-Z & Beyoncé's Household Items Go Up For Sale On eBay

If you've ever wanted to use the same bidet Jay-Z and Beyoncé perhaps did, look no further ... because unique items from one of their swanky former homes have made their way to eBay.

Eric from "Eric’s Architectural Salvage LA" tells TMZ … he has some sweet items up on the site, all from a pad they rented -- in addition to the bidet, which has an asking price of $2,400, Eric's selling some sconces, exterior lights, and a huge, arched metal door frame.

There are also some beautiful French doors, which could actually be spotted inside the home before the whole place was redone.

As we reported, the Carters signed a one-year lease for a Holmby Hills mansion back in 2015, and the owner sold the place after they moved out.

Eric says the new owners of the spot wanted to do a complete renovation, resulting in the scrapped items making their way to Eric in 2017.

He says his company purchases all types of items that demolition companies and developers are looking to ditch.