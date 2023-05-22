Jay-Z and Beyoncé Paid Cash for $200 Million Malibu Mansion

$200 million is an astonishing amount to just about everybody in the world, but if you're Jay-Z and Beyoncé, you can afford to drop it all at once ... and still be one of the richest couples on the planet.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the two paid $200 million CASH for the 30,000-square-foot Malibu mansion purchased from William Bell, one of the biggest art collectors in the world.

The figure is mind-boggling ... but if you look at the couple's financial portfolio, they've certainly got the assets to make it work.

According to Forbes, Jay is worth $2.5 billion ... thanks to his lucrative liquor businesses, Ace of Spades and D'Usse, his music catalog, and his fine art collection -- with pieces from Basquiat.

In 2022, Forbes estimated Beyoncé's net worth to be just shy of $500 million ... crediting her tours, music catalog, and appearances in feature films to the majority of her wealth.

Of course, she also just kicked off her "Renaissance" tour, which is expected to rake in more than $1 billion ... so their net worth will only go up from here.