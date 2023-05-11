Jay-Z Plugs Times Square Casino Plans in Open Letter to NYC

Jay-Z's dropping "The Blueprint 4," but it's not a new album ... it's his plan for opening a casino in Times Square, and he's going all out to get New Yorkers on board with it.

Through Roc Nation, Jay penned an open letter to NYC, explaining why he believes his company's partnership with Caesars Palace should be awarded a contract to launch a casino in the heart of Times Square.

In the letter, published Thursday in several NY newspapers, Roc Nation leans hard into all the positives its proposed Caesars Palace Times Square would create for "everyday New Yorkers," as well as the city's businesses.

The casino would reportedly be built on the top 8 floors of an existing Times Square skyscraper, smack in the middle of Broadway's famed theater district. Some theater owners and producers are vehemently opposed to the casino, but Roc Nation says its bid includes $115 million for "diverse theater programs" to aid Broadway employees.

Jay and co. say their organization will put the "well-being of New Yorkers at the top of their agenda." The insinuation is their competition will not, and they're up against several other high-profile bidders ... including Wynn Resorts and Mets owner Steve Cohen.

Each has proposed casino plans in different NYC locations -- Caesars and Jay's is the only one in Times Square.