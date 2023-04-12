Jay-Z Performing for Basquiat and Andy Warhol Tribute Concert

Jay-Z's longtime love for Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat is being flipped into a tribute concert for the Louis Vuitton Foundation this Friday ... marking a rare live performance for Hov these days.

✨🎤JAY-Z - Concert hommage



À l’occasion de l’exposition #BasquiatWarhol, JAY-Z rend hommage à Andy Warhol et Jean-Michel Basquiat avec un concert exceptionnel, le vendredi 14 avril 2023 à 21h, à l’Auditorium de la Fondation.



🎫Billetterie ouverte : https://t.co/8Qn8IVH7pj pic.twitter.com/iXKLxKacoO — Roc Nation (@RocNation) April 12, 2023

Roc Nation made the announcement Tuesday, in French no less, revealing Jay would be performing at the Auditorium of the Fondation in Paris. Yep, fire up that "Watch the Throne" track, stat!!!

Jay's performance is intended to pump LV's “Basquiat × Warhol. Painting four hands” exhibit ... which celebrates the 2 iconic artists' 160 canvas collaborations, and the event is also supported by Tiffany & Co., with which both Jay and Beyonce have brand deals.