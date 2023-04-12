Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Jay-Z Performing for Basquiat and Andy Warhol Tribute Concert

Jay-Z Performing For Louis Vuitton ... Promoting Basquiat & Warhol Exhibit!!!

4/12/2023 8:14 AM PT

Jay-Z's longtime love for Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat is being flipped into a tribute concert for the Louis Vuitton Foundation this Friday ... marking a rare live performance for Hov these days.

Roc Nation made the announcement Tuesday, in French no less, revealing Jay would be performing at the Auditorium of the Fondation in Paris. Yep, fire up that "Watch the Throne" track, stat!!!

Jay's performance is intended to pump LV's “Basquiat × Warhol. Painting four hands” exhibit ... which celebrates the 2 iconic artists' 160 canvas collaborations, and the event is also supported by Tiffany & Co., with which both Jay and Beyonce have brand deals.

Hov has been indexing his rhymes with Warhol and Basquiat bars for decades now ... this show will be nothing short of an avant-garde gala!!!

