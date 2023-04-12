Jay-Z Performing for Basquiat and Andy Warhol Tribute Concert
Jay-Z Performing For Louis Vuitton ... Promoting Basquiat & Warhol Exhibit!!!
4/12/2023 8:14 AM PT
Jay-Z's longtime love for Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat is being flipped into a tribute concert for the Louis Vuitton Foundation this Friday ... marking a rare live performance for Hov these days.
✨🎤JAY-Z - Concert hommage— Roc Nation (@RocNation) April 12, 2023 @RocNation
À l’occasion de l’exposition #BasquiatWarhol, JAY-Z rend hommage à Andy Warhol et Jean-Michel Basquiat avec un concert exceptionnel, le vendredi 14 avril 2023 à 21h, à l’Auditorium de la Fondation.
🎫Billetterie ouverte : https://t.co/8Qn8IVH7pj pic.twitter.com/iXKLxKacoO
Roc Nation made the announcement Tuesday, in French no less, revealing Jay would be performing at the Auditorium of the Fondation in Paris. Yep, fire up that "Watch the Throne" track, stat!!!
Jay's performance is intended to pump LV's “Basquiat × Warhol. Painting four hands” exhibit ... which celebrates the 2 iconic artists' 160 canvas collaborations, and the event is also supported by Tiffany & Co., with which both Jay and Beyonce have brand deals.
Hov has been indexing his rhymes with Warhol and Basquiat bars for decades now ... this show will be nothing short of an avant-garde gala!!!