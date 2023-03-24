Beyoncé Drops Balmain 'Renaissance' Collab Immediately After Adidas Split

Beyoncé and Balmain have just unveiled a new couture collaboration ... and the timing works out perfectly considering she just split with Adidas.

French fashion designer Olivier Rousteing spearheaded the new 'Renaissance' collection, directly inspired by listening furiously to Bey's Grammy Award-winning album.

Beyoncé expressed her gratitude to Olivier on IG ... "thank you for allowing me to celebrate the human form, to take artistic risks, to push boundaries and to freely express myself."

Olivier returned the thank-yous while also bigging up fashion icon Marni Senofonte for her extending vision ... dubbing her his "Alien Superstar" ... a fitting title, seeing that all the collabs pieces are named after all the tracks on the album!!!

The "Renaissance" collab introduced several ambitious ensembles that use chrome such as "Plastic Off the Sofa” which bursts of pink fabric or "Break My Soul," which wrapped the model in a black chrome dress.

Beyoncé fans were left in shock on Thursday when news broke that she and her Adidas "Ivy Park" collection was to be discontinued following a $50 million L in sales.