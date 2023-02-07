Beyoncé's Grammy Record Predecessor, Georg Solti, Would Be Thrilled for Her

Beyoncé broke the all-time Grammy record this weekend, an honor previously held by a classical musician for years, who'd be very happy for Bey if he was still around today.

Georg Solti -- the Hungarian-British conductor who had the most Grammys before Bey took the mantle Sunday -- would absolutely celebrate her achievement ... so says his daughter, Claudia Solti. Georg died in '97 -- the year before he won his posthumous, record-setting 31st Grammy.

According to Claudia ... her dad's music brought people together, and she feels Beyoncé's work does the exact same thing -- more than enough reason to get excited.

She tells us her father loved all kinds of music, and that she feels like he's probably somewhere out there smiling over the new milestone that's been hit ... even though, Claudia says he probably doesn't understand all the fuss about records.

An organization named in Georg's honor -- Georg Solti Accademia, serving as a music school in Italy -- tells us they agree with Claudia. They say, "We send our wholehearted congratulations to Beyonce! Throughout his career, Maestro Solti always sought to unite people through music. We think he would be thrilled to see audiences from many genres of music coming together to celebrate the achievements of both Beyonce and himself."

As we reported, Beyoncé crossed the benchmark set by Georg by racking up Grammy #32 during the show. She won Best Electronic/Dance Album, this after snagging 3 other Grammys earlier in the night ... making history anew.