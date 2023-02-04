Beyoncé Fans Use GoFundMe to Raise Money for 'Renaissance' Tour Tickets

Beyoncé fans are begging to score tickets for her upcoming tour ... making public pleas for $$$!!!

The BeyHive is buzzing around the crowdfunding website, GoFundMe, to ask family, friends and other Bey diehards to throw them some bread to secure a ticket for her "Renaissance" tour.

Problem is, even if they raise the money, that doesn't mean they're guaranteed a ticket ... just ask Swifties about the presale of Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour!

That's not stopping fans from trying, and some of their pleas are pretty funny. One fan writes, "This is the only life experience I care about living before I die. I will get those front row tickets either way but this way is safer than selling my kidney on the black market."

Another fan says, "Listen…I would love your financial support in sending me to Beyoncé World Tour 2023. I haven’t missed a Beyoncé concert yet, but I got 'bills, bills, bills.'"

Some fans have managed to raise a few hundred bucks ... while others have raised next to nothing.

Pre-sale in the UK has begun and fans say the supply nowhere meets the demand.

First the O2 Priority app was down. Now I've waited in an O2 Priority queue on @Ticketmaster website behind 200,000 people and it still won't let me access Beyoncé tickets. Waste of time. — André Rhoden-Paul (@bbcandrerp) February 2, 2023 @bbcandrerp