Beyoncé Disco Ball Cowboy Hat Sells Out, Etsy Shop Bombarded With Orders

The Etsy designer behind Beyoncé's fabulous disco-style cowboy hat now has firsthand experience with the Bey effect ... after the Renaissance tour announcement forced her to shut down her shop.

Abby Misbin AKA "Trending by Abby" on Etsy, tells TMZ …. a stylist for Beyoncé hit her up way back last June, saying she wanted a mirrored cowboy hat for Beyoncé and would need it in 5 days. Abby says she was thrilled to handmake the hat for her and sold it to her for $215. Talk about a bargain for the likes of Queen B.

Well, about 2 months later Abby's creation showed up in a Beyoncé video teaser ... but even that promotion didn't compare to what was to come.

Abby was pleasantly surprised to see Bey rocking the 10,000 to 15,000 mirror-tile hat once again this week when she dropped her "Renaissance" tour dates.

Abby says that was the tipping point ... she's been absolutely bombarded with orders from folks trying to get their hands on the same hat. She usually gets about 5-6 orders per week, but in just one day she got 60 orders!!! The BeyHive wants what it wants.

Normally she can only make about 2 of the hats in a day -- there's a ton of detail because they're handmade -- so, Abby's had to shut down her shop for now.

This is certainly on brand for the BeyHive ... ICYMI, fans went crazy after she released the dates for her highly anticipated tour.

Going forward, Abby says she's working on fulfilling orders with her sister's help before re-opening her Etsy shop.