Beyonce's Album Looks, From 'Renaissance' to 'Dangerously in Love'

Beyoncé’s fashion icon status is officially in “Renaissance” mode with the release of the new album!

On Friday, Beyoncé dropped her seventh studio collection … ushering in a new wave of glam shots, which she’s done since her debut solo album back in 2003.

Fans have watched her style evolve from the sexy girl next door to the unapologetic Sasha Fierce to the commanding star ... who sometimes allows Jay-Z to share her spotlight. 😉

For this new album, she’s taking a more bold and elegant approach to her look … sporting long leather gloves, gaudy diamonds and shimmery gowns -- much like a renaissance.

