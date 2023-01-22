Beyonce's Dubai Performance Looked More Like A Royal Extravaganza

Beyonce most certainly lived up to her nickname, "Queen Bey," during her Dubai performance Saturday night ... and we got the pics to prove it.

Check out these new images, obtained by TMZ, showing Bey in a yellow sequined gown with a feathered cape -- and fit for a queen!! She was surrounded by dancers in large red dresses and a Middle Eastern orchestra.

Bey then changed into a gold body suit with a matching corset and long train. She also wore a red dress with a different corset, stockings and gloves.

Safe to say...Bey brought the house down at the star-studded event ... Kendall Jenner, Liam Payne and Ronan Keating were just a few of the celebs on hand.

Everyone got to enjoy Bey's 90-minute set that included her biggest hits ... "Crazy In Love," "Naughty Girl", "Halo" and "XO." The show ended with a huge fireworks display.

Play video content

As we reported, Bey hit the stage at the Atlantis The Royal hotel in the United Arab Emerites after an almost 5 year hiatus. The singer was paid a whopping $24 million to be the centerpiece of the hotel's launch party. No recording devices were allowed in the packed audience, but many didn't follow the rules and leaked footage of the extravaganza on social media.

A livestream showing The Atlantis resort cut off immediately as Beyoncé hit the stage. It’s possible Wi-Fi has been turned off, and signal blockers could be in use. #BeyonceInDubai pic.twitter.com/q21sqK9KWf — TheYoncéHub (@yoncecapital) January 21, 2023 @yoncecapital