Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Beyonce's Dubai Performance Looked More Like A Royal Extravaganza

Beyonce Proves She's Still The Queen Of Music... In New Dubai Performance Photos

1/22/2023 8:20 AM PT
Beyonce in Dubai
Launch Gallery
Beyonce in Dubai Launch Gallery
Getty

Beyonce most certainly lived up to her nickname, "Queen Bey," during her Dubai performance Saturday night ... and we got the pics to prove it.

Check out these new images, obtained by TMZ, showing Bey in a yellow sequined gown with a feathered cape -- and fit for a queen!! She was surrounded by dancers in large red dresses and a Middle Eastern orchestra.

Bey then changed into a gold body suit with a matching corset and long train. She also wore a red dress with a different corset, stockings and gloves.

beyonce dubai
Getty

Safe to say...Bey brought the house down at the star-studded event ... Kendall Jenner, Liam Payne and Ronan Keating were just a few of the celebs on hand.

Everyone got to enjoy Bey's 90-minute set that included her biggest hits ... "Crazy In Love," "Naughty Girl", "Halo" and "XO." The show ended with a huge fireworks display.

SHUTTING DOWN DUBAI

As we reported, Bey hit the stage at the Atlantis The Royal hotel in the United Arab Emerites  after an almost 5 year hiatus. The singer was paid a whopping $24 million to be the centerpiece of the hotel's launch party. No recording devices were allowed in the packed audience, but many didn't follow the rules and leaked footage of the extravaganza on social media.

The concert was also a family affair ... Jay-Z was present along with Bey's parents, Tina and Mathew Knowles. Bey/Jay's 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and 5-year-old twins Rumi and Sir  were also there enjoying the festivities. Ivy even jumped on stage to perform a duet with her mom, singing a song from the album, "The Lion King: The Gift."

Getty

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later