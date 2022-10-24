Blue Ivy Carter Gets into Bidding War for Diamond Earrings, Offered $80k

Blue Ivy Carter had some play money to throw around at an auction this weekend -- but even her sky-high allowance has limits, it seems, 'cause she lost out on pair of diamond earrings.

Jay-Z and Beyonce's 10-year-old placed an $80,000 bid on some diamond earrings Saturday night during the Wearable Art Gala in L.A. -- where stars were out in abundance. Keke Palmer and Blue's grandma, Tina Knowles, were heading up this portion of the purchases.

Play video content

Check it out ... BIC shot her paddle up when the Lorraine Schwartz jewelry got called out, surprising the auctioneers on stage. Unfortunately for Blue, someone else wanted them more.

Monique Rodriguez -- founder of the beauty company Mielle Organics -- got in on the action as well ... via her husband, Melvin, who started throwing up his own paddle, going higher and higher until Blue eventually tapped out in the six-figure range.

The Rodriguezes walked away with the bedazzled earpieces at $105k, and Monique proudly showed them off on social media. It's not the first time Blue's lost in an auction either.

In 2018, Tyler Perry topped her for a painting of Sidney Poitier, on which she bid $19k, but TP was determined to take it out ... and did. As he noted at the time, he wasn't about to be beaten by a child -- even if she is Jay and Bey's kid.

Blue Ivy out here bidding $19,000 for art. *cries in poorness* pic.twitter.com/SBoYL57Upq @The__Prototype