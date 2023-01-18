Beyoncé Fans Loving Midnight Sound Check Before $24 Million Dubai Gig

Beyoncé has everyone's ears open in Dubai ahead of her $24 million gig this weekend ... and that means some fans got a free show ... late at night.

A little past midnight over there, social media users within earshot of Atlantis The Royal resort started documenting Beyoncé's songs blaring out during her sound check. As you can see in the videos, you don't have to be all that close to the hotel to hear her.

Beyoncé rehearsing Crazy in Love in Dubai ❤️ pic.twitter.com/369R8rBEjk — RENAISSANCE Updates 🪩 (@B7Album) January 18, 2023 @B7Album

So far, she's blitzed through renditions of her solo hits "Naughty Girl," "Halo," "Spirit" and "Freedom" ... in addition to "Crazy in Love" and "Drunk in Love," her platinum collabs with her hubs Jay-Z, so could be a good chance he'll pop out on stage alongside his queen.

Beyoncé appears to be sound-checking “Spirit” for her performance in Dubai this Saturday. pic.twitter.com/0poBltyykV — TheYoncéHub (@yoncecapital) January 18, 2023 @yoncecapital

Saturday's event will mark Beyoncé's 1st full-length concert in 5 years and is said to be the launching pad for her upcoming Renaissance Tour ... which has fans salivating and hunting down sold-out tickets.