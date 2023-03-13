Megan Thee Stallion Admits She Called Beyoncé For Renaissance Tour Tickets

Megan Thee Stallion had no regrets admitting she pinged Beyoncé for the favor of all favors in 2023 ... tickets to the highly anticipated Renaissance Tour, which had fans debating taking out bank loans when they saw the prices.

A gushing Meg relayed to ET at Sunday's Vanity Fair party that she actually dialed up Beyoncé directly for access to the hot-ticketed event but didn't want to reveal why she was actually going to the show.

Megan Thee Stallion isn't afraid to admit that she directly called "Auntie" Beyoncé to secure her #RENAISSANCEWorldTour tickets. 🐝 pic.twitter.com/0GgmBQaI0E — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 13, 2023 @etnow

She later quipped how Beyoncé was her "auntie" and looked forward to seeing her later at the megastar's after-party at the Chateau Marmont in Hollywood.

Meg and Bey may not share blood, but the Houston-bred stars won Grammy gold together with 2020's "Savage" collab, and Meg is a key component of Jay-Z's Roc Nation music arm.

Beyonce finally answered her loyal fans' prayers after finally revealing her Renaissance Tour dates back in February ... but not without stipulations like signing up for her Verified Fan service and ticket prices, which Billboard says you'll need around $300 just to get a "decent" seat!!!

Sunday's festivities marked Meg's first public appearance since the draining Tory Lanez shooting trial ... but she appears to be back in full force.