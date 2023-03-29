Jay-Z Declined Ed Sheeran 'Shape of You' Feature, Says Song Didn't Need Rap

Says it Didn't Need Rap to Go Pop!!!

Ed Sheeran is admitting Jay-Z was in the right to decline a guest verse on his 2017 monster hit “Shape of You.”

The bubbly record went Diamond in the United States alone and topped the Billboard Hot 100 for 12 weeks throughout the year ... and Ed says Jay had the foresight to leave the record as it was when he was approached for the feature.

"We were in touch,” Ed explained in an interview with "Rolling Stone." “I sent him the song, and he said, ‘I don’t think the song needs a rap verse.’ He was probably right. He’s got a very, very good ear. He usually gets things right. It was a very natural, respectful pass.”

Ed still found assistance on the "Shape of You" remixes ... he recruited Stormzy for the official remix and Zion and Lennox for a Latin version.

He's looking toward his anticipated 5th album, "Subtract," which he played in full for the first time earlier this week at Hammersmith Apollo.