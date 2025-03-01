G-Eazy Lists Hollywood Hills Home for $3.7 Million

G-Eazy can 'Still Be Friends' with all his Los Angeles pals ... they just can't come over to his place anymore -- 'cause it's up for sale!

Real estate sources tell TMZ … the rapper is selling his Hollywood Hills property because he's moving full-time to New York City -- a bittersweet decision since this house is the first he ever purchased.

He's mainly been living in NYC for the last three years, we're told ... so, it was time for him to put up the house -- and, he wants $3.7 million for it.

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom Tuscan-inspired villa boasts 3,642-square-feet of living space ... and, the place has an oceans view and guesthouse which can serve as a recording studio, gym or billiards room.

The house comes with a saltwater pool, a built-in backyard barbecue and a chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances

G bought the home back in 2016 for $1.758 million ... so, he's looking to make a a profit on the pad before he heads back to New York to keep living with that 'Empire State of Mind.'