Skylar Grey Had to Sell Eminem & Diddy Songs to Pay for Divorce

Skylar Grey, known for penning the Eminem & Rihanna classic "I Love The Way You Lie" and Diddy's "Coming Home," no longer owns those songs as a result of a bitter divorce with ex-husband Todd Mandel.

Skylar made the sad revelation she had to cash out on her song catalog in order to pay the divorce settlement. She says the majority of her earnings went to taxes ... and her ex-husband's bank account.

She told Variety ... although she'll no longer receive royalties when the songs are used in movies, TV, etc, she still considers the song "her babies," regardless of who owns the rights.

As a veteran artist, it's hard not to see her point. She's appeared on Eminem's last few albums and also has credits with Celine Dion, Nick Jonas, Ciara, G-Eazy, and more.

Skylar's divorce was a particularly nasty split. TMZ broke the story back in 2017 – when she filed a restraining order after accusing him of monitoring her every move with hidden cameras in their home.

Losing "Love the Way You Lie" is a pretty heavy blow -- the song is certified Diamond and has more than 2 billion YouTube views.