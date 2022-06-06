Kristin Cavallari Shades Jay Cutler, Following Divorce Settlement Comments

Play video content TMZ.com

Jay Cutler's getting one-upped in the post-divorce celebration department by his ex Kristin Cavallari ... who says Jay's got a lot of catching up to do, and also hints he's already violated their settlement.

We caught up with Kristin at LAX, and asked for her thoughts on finalizing the divorce from the ex-NFL star ... who commented about it this week on his "Uncut with Jay Cutler" podcast. Jay boasted about his bank account not really taking a hit in their divorce, and added, "When the settlement came through, I threw a party."

Well, Kristin was pretty much mum to our camera guy on the settlement. In fact, she told us she doesn't think she's allowed to discuss it ... hinting there's a non-disclosure agreement and Jay shouldn't be blabbing either.

Now, as for Jay being in party mode -- well Kristin didn't hold back on that topic. We asked if she'll throw her own post-divorce bash, and she said "I've been partying for 2 years straight" ... a not-so-subtle reference to the divorce filing in April 2020.

You'll recall ... Kristin and Jay called it quits after a decade-long relationship that started after they met at a Chicago Bears preseason game. They got married 3 years later and had 3 kids.