Actress Who Played D4vd's GF in Music Vid Denounces Singer, Celeste Comparisons

Play video content Video: Actress in d4vd Video Addresses Backlash Over Celeste Resemblance TikTok / @funfilipinogirl

The actress who portrayed D4vd’s girlfriend in one of his music videos is distancing herself from the singer ... amid growing online comparisons to Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

In a TikTok video, the actress Cassidy Clarke said she met D4vd -- legal name David Anthony Burke -- when he was 17, and even spent time around his family while filming his music video "Here with Me," released about 3 years ago.

She explained after landing the role as his onscreen girlfriend, the two followed each other on social media after a day on set ... however, she makes it clear their relationship never extended beyond that project.

Cassidy adds she plans to remove him from her social media and is officially cutting ties, while acknowledging the wave of comments she's received online -- adding he deserves "even more than what's happening to him right now" and strongly states "he's a monster."

The actress also addressed speculation from fans who have been flooding her messages, asking if she has any connection to the current controversy, saying "I have nothing to do with it. I don't associate with D4vd by any means" and she did the job "for a check."

Cassidy explains their interaction while filming, saying "we didn’t really get along" and describing herself as outgoing and noting the two often clashed on set ... adding "it felt like we were bickering."

Play video content Video: D4vd Pleads Not Guilty, Demands Immediate Preliminary Hearing

As we previously reported ... L.A. County Deputy D.A. Beth Silverman slipped a teaser of what was found during their investigation, revealing a "significant amount" of child pornography was recovered from D4vd's cell phone -- unclear if any of the content was of Celeste.