D4vd Hawked New Music Day After Prosecutors Say He Murdered Celeste Rivas

D4vd was heavily focused on promoting his new album around the time prosecutors say 14-year-old Celeste Rivas was last seen at his home.

TMZ has combed through D4vd's social media pages around the date of April 23, 2025 ... the same day prosecutors alleged D4vd invited Celeste to his rental home in the Hollywood Hills.

Play video content Video: D4vd Poses With Album Covers From Post Around The Time of Celeste Rivas Murder TikTok/@d4vd

D4vd's TikTok page features a few posts on April 23 and in the following days ... and they're all focused solely on the release of his debut studio album, "Withered."

In the posts, D4vd looks carefree and energetic ... dancing and bopping around to his new music.

Play video content Video: D4vd Announces Album Out, Sings To His Song Around Timeframe Celeste Rivas Was Murdered TikTok/@d4vd

Prosecutors say D4vd murdered Celeste with a "sharp instrument" after she threatened to expose their sexual relationship and devastate his music career.

It's worth noting ... in the videos from April 23 and after, the palm of one of D4vd's hands appears to have red ink in the shape of a cross.

Play video content Video: D4vd Sings To His Song in Car, Promotes New Album TikTok/@d4vd