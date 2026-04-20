Celeste Rivas' Family Speaks Out After D4vd Charged With Her Murder, Watch Live Stream

Play video content Video: Celeste Rivas Family Speaks Out After D4vd Charged With Her Murder, Livestream

Celeste Rivas' family is reacting to D4vd being charged in her violent death ... and TMZ is streaming live.

Play video content Video: Celeste Rivas Hernandez Family Arrives To Court TMZ.com

Celeste's father, mother, and sister attended D4vd's court hearing this afternoon, and now they are at the Hall of Justice in Downtown Los Angeles for a news conference with their attorney, Patrick Steinfeld. D4vd just pled not guilty.

The family is making a brief statement through their attorney ... and they will not take questions.

Prosecutors say D4vd and Celeste, who was 14 years old when she died, had a sexual relationship ... and they say he invited her to his Hollywood Hills home in April 2025, and she was never seen again.

Play video content Video: Video of Singer D4vd and Homicide Victim Celeste Rivas During Live Stream

D4vd allegedly murdered her with a "sharp instrument," according to prosecutors, who say he then cut up her body, shoved her in two bags, and kept her in the trunk of his car for four months.