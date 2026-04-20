D4vd's Family Speaks Out in Support After Murder Charges in Celeste Rivas Case

D4vd's family is standing firmly behind him after prosecutors hit the singer with murder charges in the high-profile Celeste Rivas Hernandez case.

Kent Schaffer, an attorney for the singer's family, tells TMZ ... "We are disappointed but not surprised that the District Attorney made this decision. David's family stands behind him 100%."

As we reported ... the Los Angeles County District Attorney officially charged D4vd with first-degree murder Monday in connection with the death of 14 year old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

Prosecutors allege the teen was killed after visiting D4vd's Hollywood Hills home in April 2025 and was never seen again. Months later, her decomposed remains were discovered inside a Tesla linked to the singer after the vehicle had been sitting abandoned in a tow yard.

The charges are serious including special circumstances that could make Burke eligible for the death penalty, along with additional allegations involving a minor and mutilation of a body.

D4vd was arrested last week following a months long investigation and grand jury proceedings.

Play video content Video: Singer D4vd Charged With Murder of Celeste Rivas, Death Penalty Possible TMZ.com

We broke the story ... Interscope quietly dropped D4vd late last year when police said they were eyeing him in the teen's grisly death. The decision was not made public at the time because D4vd had not been arrested or charged with a crime ... that all changed Monday.