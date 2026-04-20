Play video content Video: Prosecutors Expected To Announce Murder Charges Against D4vd, Watch Live Stream

Prosecutors in Los Angeles are expected to announce criminal charges against D4vd in connection to the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas ... and TMZ is streaming live.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman and Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell are holding a news conference at the Hall of Justice in Downtown L.A. to talk about the case.

Play video content Video: D4vd Arrest Video Shows Heavy Police Presence TMZ.com

The LAPD arrested D4vd on Thursday in a huge show of force ... the bust put the pressure on prosecutors to file charges against the singer, and that's what Hochman is expected to announce here.

Mark Geragos told us on the "2 Angry Men" podcast LAPD was fed up with waiting on the D.A. to file criminal charges, so they took the law into their own hands and arrested D4vd.

Play video content Video: LAPD's D4vd Murder Arrest Came Before the D.A. Was Ready 2 Angry Men

The case has been with the D.A. for months ... we know a grand jury was convened back in November ... and it's been more than 7 months since police found Celeste's decomposing body in the trunk of D4vd's Tesla.

One high-ranking LAPD source told us the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner determined Celeste's manner of death to be homicide ... and it sounds like cops were waiting for that official declaration before making the arrest.

Play video content Video: Video of Singer D4vd and Homicide Victim Celeste Rivas During Live Stream

For their part, D4vd's attorneys told us "he was not the cause of her death."

It will be interesting to see what Hochman and McDonnell have to say.