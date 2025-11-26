Grand Jury Convened in Death of Celeste Rivas

A grand jury was reportedly convened to gather information on the death of Celeste Rivas.

The grand jury heard evidence for several days in mid-November ... this according to the Los Angeles Times. The Times reported the existence of the grand jury was disclosed in the LAPD's petition to block the L.A. County Medical Examiner's Office from release information about her death.

The grand jury was assembled as an investigative tool, and not to specifically indict anyone for Celeste's death. It has the ability to recommend charges, and it's unclear if it did so. It's also unclear if that grand jury is still gathering evidence.

The grand jury is empowered to subpoena witnesses and gather evidence.

